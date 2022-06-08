Exploratory Career Tech summer camp in Tuscaloosa County Schools

TUSCALOOSA CO, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Schools is giving students a chance to see what careers they could have after high school.

It’s the basis for an exploratory summer camp that shows them what career tech courses could be in their future.

Career Tech Summer Camp is underway in the Tuscaloosa County School System. It’s an exploratory summer camp that exposes young people to several trades they could start learning as they transition into high school.

It’s going on at the career tech annex at Tuscaloosa County High School. Kids can learn basics about several career tech fields including construction, welding, electricity/power tools for manufacturing, first aid and even broadcast news.

The camp is open to students who just finished fifth and sixth grades. The camp is free for kids. A school system spokesperson says one goal is to help them fill positions that could open in manufacturing and healthcare in the area over the next few years.

