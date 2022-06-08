LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Exploratory Career Tech summer camp in Tuscaloosa County Schools

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA CO, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Schools is giving students a chance to see what careers they could have after high school.

It’s the basis for an exploratory summer camp that shows them what career tech courses could be in their future.

Career Tech Summer Camp is underway in the Tuscaloosa County School System. It’s an exploratory summer camp that exposes young people to several trades they could start learning as they transition into high school.

It’s going on at the career tech annex at Tuscaloosa County High School. Kids can learn basics about several career tech fields including construction, welding, electricity/power tools for manufacturing, first aid and even broadcast news.

The camp is open to students who just finished fifth and sixth grades. The camp is free for kids. A school system spokesperson says one goal is to help them fill positions that could open in manufacturing and healthcare in the area over the next few years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
Shea Denise Peoples
Arby’s ex-employee, accused of throwing hot grease on customer, waives preliminary hearing
Neighborhood president accuses BPD of unnecessary force
Birmingham man says he was attacked by police while trying to help with a neighborhood shooting
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident
Severe potential Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking two rounds of storms through Wednesday afternoon

Latest News

Tuscaloosa Career tech camp
Tuscaloosa Career tech camp
Walco community in Sylacauga SOURCE: Krista Davis
Flooding in Sylacauga neighborhoods
‘All gifts and talents have a place’ City of Hoover holding job fair
Walco community in Sylacauga SOURCE: Krista Davis
Walco community in Sylacauga SOURCE: Krista Davis