Company makes bulletproof bookshelves to protect students during school shootings

An Atlanta company is gaining popularity with its bulletproof bookcases. (Source: WGCL)
By WXIA staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WXIA) - A company out of Atlanta is making bulletproof bookcases designed to protect students during a school shooting.

The bookshelves are real shelves, but they also have a layer of Kevlar along the back and sides.

Not only is it bulletproof, but it could keep a gunman from getting into a classroom.

The CEO of ProtectED Solutions says once there’s a lockdown or an alert, it only takes a teacher or students a few seconds to pull it out from the wall, line it up, and lock it into place to blockade the classroom’s door.

The bookshelves are already being used in schools in New Jersey.

The shelves lock into place in front of classroom doors.
The shelves lock into place in front of classroom doors.(WXIA via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

