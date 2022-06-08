Community coming together to provide for homeless during World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games is taking over downtown Birmingham and security will be tight. It will impact everything from parking, to the homeless population, and that’s how the Compassion Project was started.

During the World Games due to security protocols, no one is allowed to sleep on the streets inside the security perimeter. Now that we’re one month away from the World Games, efforts ramping up to ensure there’s a place for those experiencing homelessness to rest.

Spire volunteer crews are hard at work, taking measurements and piecing together temporary homes for the homeless to stay in during the World Games.

“We just want to help anyway we can. This is just a small part of what we are doing to participate and contribute to the world games,” said Spire Vice President of Operations Antoine Liddell.

Different organizations are working to create 50 different temporary homes, and of that 50, Spire and its employees will create 10.

“We kicked off our project today a little earlier and within the next two weeks we should have the 10, our portion completed.”

Spire leaders stress they are just one of the many organizations stepping up to help the city thrive during the World Games.

“It is going to take all of us doing our small parts to make this successful and what we are seeing today is one small piece.”

Another facet of the project are the resources that non profits and charitable organizations are set to contribute. Faith Chapel, God’s Loving Hand ministries and Food for our Journey are all teaming up to provide for the homeless.

“The three of us have joined forces to make sure that we are getting resources and planning events and meals to the homeless during the games. We are going to have showers, laundry. We are going to have different services so they can come and get IDs, meet with counselors and doctors and barbers,” said Food for our Journey Executive Director Kelly Greene.

The homeless displaced by the World Games security perimeters will be able to take advantage of the resources from July 7 to July 17 at Faith Chapel facilities on Second Avenue North.

