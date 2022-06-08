Birmingham working on improving bulk trash pick up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are working to improve the bulk trash pickup times after releasing a new updated June schedule earlier this week.

Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted out and apologized for the bulk trash delays and put out an updated schedule. This was after residents told WBRC they hadn’t had pick up in months.

Birmingham city council member Crystal Smitherman tells WBRC the delays are because of supply chain issues, working shortages and covid-19. Smitherman said they’ve been seeing bulk trash delays since the pandemic, with tight work quarters on the trucks and quarantine requirements, so she said they are still working to catch up.

Smitherman said they also battle employee injuries, but council recently approved to spend $600 thousand on more advanced trucks and Smitherman said that should cut injuries down and delays down. The trucks deliveries have been delayed because supply issues, but Smitherman said they should be here by end of summer. Until then, Smitherman said they are trying to catch up on the schedule and to let them know if your pickup was missed.

“If your bulk trash does get missed, please call 311,” she said. “Turn that in and also call your council office. I know in my office we make sure that people call us to turn that in and get it lifted out.”

Smitherman said council is also looking to soon pass a new ordinance that will require all garbage bags to be placed inside a garbage can. She said this will help with liter problems across the city and prevent flooded streets.

