LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

‘All gifts and talents have a place’ City of Hoover holding job fair

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover is holding a city wide job fair to recruit for positions in various city-wide departments.

The fair will be held from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Finley Center located on the campus of the Hoover Met Complex.  The address is: 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway.

“Think of any career and chances are, we have it and much more.  All gifts and talents have a place in Hoover,” said COH Assistant Human Resources Director Mesha Walker.

Walker highlights she calls unique, competitive benefits COH offers, including:

· Pension through state retirement system

· Tuition Reimbursement

· Education Incentives

· Gym Membership

The City will be conducting immediate, on-site interviews for qualified candidates.

Anyone interested in learning more about job opportunities in the City of Hoover can visit the COH website:  http://hooveralabama.gov/288/Employment-Opportunities

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New friendships form at Garth
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks
Shea Denise Peoples
Arby’s ex-employee, accused of throwing hot grease on customer, waives preliminary hearing
Neighborhood president accuses BPD of unnecessary force
Birmingham man says he was attacked by police while trying to help with a neighborhood shooting
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident
Severe potential Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking two rounds of storms through Wednesday afternoon

Latest News

Tuscaloosa Career tech camp
Exploratory Career Tech summer camp in Tuscaloosa County Schools
Tuscaloosa Career tech camp
Tuscaloosa Career tech camp
Walco community in Sylacauga SOURCE: Krista Davis
Flooding in Sylacauga neighborhoods
Walco community in Sylacauga SOURCE: Krista Davis
Walco community in Sylacauga SOURCE: Krista Davis