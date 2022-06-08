‘All gifts and talents have a place’ City of Hoover holding job fair

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover is holding a city wide job fair to recruit for positions in various city-wide departments.

The fair will be held from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Finley Center located on the campus of the Hoover Met Complex. The address is: 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway.

“Think of any career and chances are, we have it and much more. All gifts and talents have a place in Hoover,” said COH Assistant Human Resources Director Mesha Walker.

Walker highlights she calls unique, competitive benefits COH offers, including:

· Pension through state retirement system

· Tuition Reimbursement

· Education Incentives

· Gym Membership

The City will be conducting immediate, on-site interviews for qualified candidates.

Anyone interested in learning more about job opportunities in the City of Hoover can visit the COH website: http://hooveralabama.gov/288/Employment-Opportunities

