5th and 6th graders ‘explore’ early possibilities for career path

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of fifth and sixth graders in Tuscaloosa County got a bit of a head start on what they might want to do when they grow up. It was all part of the Tuscaloosa County School System’s Career Tech Summer Exploratory Camp which included all sorts of possibilities for the children.

They worked hard and had fun at the same time. The program included four basic areas of potential careers such as welding and construction.

Victoria Ryan is all of 12 years old. We found her handling a drill bit pretty well for a youngster. Ryan drilled in a screw on what will soon be an above ground flower garden. Ryan says she’s considering construction as a career path.

“I just love construction and I learned a lot with my dad and my step-dad. I help out on the farm and my dad used to run a remodeling company ad he usually lets me come to the shop,” said Ryan.

“Research shows that if you start them early in the fifth grade, and you know the fifth grade is a time for them to start to explore about what they want to do,” Marlon Murray, Administrator for the Northport Career Tech Annex for Tuscaloosa County Schools.

This is the third annual exploratory camp at Tuscaloosa County High School and this year’s camp had more than 80 kids attending.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.