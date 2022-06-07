LawCall
USDA giving WIC families formula waivers

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an empty shelf for the product in a King Soopers grocery store, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in southeast Denver. Parents across the country are struggling to find baby formula in stock in stores because of supply chain disruptions combined with a massive safety recall.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - Low income families will now have easier access to baby formula amid a nationwide shortage.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday it is offering waivers so families with federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, benefits can access formula that is not normally available to them.

The products have been imported from other countries as part of Operation Fly Formula, a program the Biden administration launched last month in the wake of a massive recall of Abbott Nutrition baby formula in February.

About half of the infant formula in the U.S. is purchased by those using federal WIC benefits, which allow parents to obtain formula for free but comes with restrictions on type, size and brand.

About 1.2 million infants are part of the program.

Supply shortages have left people who need formula facing empty shelves or purchasing limits. (CNN, WHITE HOUSE, UNITED AIRLINES, BUBS AUSTRALIA, NESTLÉ, POOL)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

