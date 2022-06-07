LawCall
Uptown businesses hope to “Call Baton Rouge” more often

Businesses and employees see surge in cash thanks to Garth Brooks Birmingham Show
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On the heels of Garth Brooks big show, we are checking in with businesses and their employees to see how they fared over the weekend.

Turns out the country music legend has made quite a few new fans due to all the business the famous singer brought to town.

I spoke with several managers in the restaurant industry they said they had a slammed house every day, with lines the longest and businesses truly booming on concert day.

One employee I spoke with at Your Pie tells me this was their best tip day ever.

Prior to this show, several said Billie Eilish’s tour stop was the best they had done but even the pop star was no match for the energy and money that Brooks brought to Birmingham.

“I opened that morning. At first no one was out here, but then like 1, 1:30 just crowds of people. I had seen stuff like that before down here. That was like the most I have ever seen because the line was wrapped around going back to the restroom, then all the way back out the door,” said Your Pie Shift Leader Tristian Hollingsworth.

Those I spoke with said they hope large events like this one can continue because it put 300 to 400 extra bucks in their back pocket.

