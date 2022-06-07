Trussville man arrested in child pornography investigation

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Trussville man has been charged with Production of Child Pornography, Dissemination of Child Pornography, and two counts of Voyeurism 1st, according to Trussville Police.

Detectives with the Trussville Police Department said they arrested 38-year-old Luke William Self at his home in Trussville on Saturday June 4th, 2022.

Several electronic devices were seized in the ongoing investigation, according to officers.

Self was taken to the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $120,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.