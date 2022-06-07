LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Trussville man arrested in child pornography investigation

Luke William Self
Luke William Self(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Trussville man has been charged with Production of Child Pornography, Dissemination of Child Pornography, and two counts of Voyeurism 1st, according to Trussville Police.

Detectives with the Trussville Police Department said they arrested 38-year-old Luke William Self at his home in Trussville on Saturday June 4th, 2022.

Several electronic devices were seized in the ongoing investigation, according to officers.

Self was taken to the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $120,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in B'ham say one person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting
Birmingham PD: Two people shot - one fatally - while sitting in van
Police say 39-year-old Jerry Jewayne Jones has been charged with murder in the death of...
UPDATE: Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Homewood restaurant
Kevin Hart bringing tour to Birmingham
Kevin Hart bringing ‘Reality Check’ to Legacy Arena at BJCC
End of Watch - June 5, 2022
Jefferson Co. Deputy dies following sudden illness
Misty Clark found dead in Dora
Death investigation ongoing in Dora

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Ray Charles Lewis
Missing 63-year-old Aliceville man identified as pedestrian killed on I-359
The crash claimed the life of Colby Foster, 28, of Minden, La.
27-year-old Oxford man dies following vehicle crash
Shea Denise Peoples
Arby’s ex-employee, accused of throwing hot grease on customer, waives preliminary hearing