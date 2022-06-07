‘Smallest Aircraft in the World’ helping open the World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2022 World Games are now just a month away and preparation is really starting to ramp up. One event that will have everyone watching is the opening ceremonies, and one piece of technology will undoubtedly dazzle.

It is an innovative aircraft that has trended on Twitter and even made it into a recent Spiderman film. Now it’s set to amaze once again.

“I’ll be standing on top of this very small drone, and just to give you an idea it’s so small you can fold it down and carry it onto a passenger plane,” said drone pilot and inventor Hunter Koward.

Kowald won’t simply be standing on the small drone, he will be flying in on it. The “SkySurfer Aircraft” is often compared to futuristic hover boards and the fly tech will work hand in hand with a music legend to thrill crowds and fans alike.

“I’ll be teaming up with the iconic rock and roll hall of famer Bootsy Collins to be able to launch this during the opening ceremonies. We have got some surprises planed that will be pretty great.”

For Kowald, it will be a moment decades in the making.

“I literally have photos from when I was nine years old with my dad in our garage working on little hover boards. I have an engineering degree and I have been working on this thing for so many years.”

He believes the event will help showcase his creation to the world once again, but he also thinks it’s the perfect tool to launch the World Games.

“It’s the worlds smallest aircraft, so I’ll be using that during the opening ceremonies to help launch this entire eleven day experience in front of all 3,600 athletes on live TV. We’re just trying to create a lot of excitement around the games.”

Tickets to both the opening ceremonies and dozens of events can still be found online by clicking here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.