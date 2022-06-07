LawCall
Montevallo Police investigate suspicious fires

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Montevallo Police are investigating a structure fire and other fires they said are suspicious.

Officers responded, along with the Montevallo Fire Department, to a structure fire in the 400 block of Shoshone Drive Tuesday morning, June 7, 2022.


Detectives said they are investigating Tuesday’s fire along with recent suspicious fires in the area. Montevallo Police are working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Alabaster Fire Department-Investigations Division on the investigation.

Montevallo Police asked anyone with information on the fires or any suspicious activity to call Montevallo Police Department at 205-665-1264.

