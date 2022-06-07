LawCall
A mix of good news and bad news for gas prices

(WVIR)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WBRC) - One has to wonder these days how high will the gasoline prices go? Analysts from JP Morgan recently estimated the national average for gas prices will likely reach $6 by the end of the summer. But could that yield a similar trajectory here in Alabama?

In theory, yes. But it’s not likely. Right now gasoline in Alabama is $4.54 a gallon, according to AAA.

Alabama is one of the five states in the country with the lowest gas prices, and that’s going back many years based on data. The main reason Alabama will likely not see gasoline prices anywhere close to $6 a gallon because we are close to the Gulf. In fact, Clay Ingram with AAA thinks breaking $5 could be a stretch in the state.

“We’re just fortunate that our prices are less because of our proximity to the Gulf and our general prices range of things across the state. Again, it’s certainly possible to break 5 dollars. I am just not convinced just yet,” he said.

If, in fact, the predictions hold true and the average price per gallon reaches $6 across the country by the end of summer, that same JP Morgan study suggests our average here in Alabama could hit $5.61 cents per gallon.

