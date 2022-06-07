Mike Behind the Mic: Mike talks to author of “The Grieving Brain”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We all grieve in different ways, and some seem to cope better than others. To try to get a better understanding of grief, Mike Dubberly talked with Dr. Mary-Frances O’Connor, a neuroscientist and psychology professor at the University of Arizona, about her research now put into a book titled, “The Grieving Brain: The Surprising Science of How We Learn from Love and Loss.”

Dr. O’Connor shares some of the groundbreaking discoveries they learned about what happens in our brain when we grieve, perhaps opening a window to processing love, loss and grief with a different perspective.

Psychology Professor on How Our Brains Cope with Loss and Grief

