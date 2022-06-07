LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Mike Behind the Mic: Mike talks to author of “The Grieving Brain”

Mike Dubberly talked with Dr. Mary-Frances O’Connor, a neuroscientist and psychology professor...
Mike Dubberly talked with Dr. Mary-Frances O’Connor, a neuroscientist and psychology professor at the University of Arizona, about her research now put into a book titled, “The Grieving Brain: The Surprising Science of How We Learn from Love and Loss.”(WBRC)
By Mike Dubberly
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We all grieve in different ways, and some seem to cope better than others. To try to get a better understanding of grief, Mike Dubberly talked with Dr. Mary-Frances O’Connor, a neuroscientist and psychology professor at the University of Arizona, about her research now put into a book titled, “The Grieving Brain: The Surprising Science of How We Learn from Love and Loss.”

Dr. O’Connor shares some of the groundbreaking discoveries they learned about what happens in our brain when we grieve, perhaps opening a window to processing love, loss and grief with a different perspective.

Psychology Professor on How Our Brains Cope with Loss and Grief

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in B'ham say one person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting
Birmingham PD: Two people shot - one fatally - while sitting in van
Police say 39-year-old Jerry Jewayne Jones has been charged with murder in the death of...
UPDATE: Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Homewood restaurant
Kevin Hart bringing tour to Birmingham
Kevin Hart bringing ‘Reality Check’ to Legacy Arena at BJCC
End of Watch - June 5, 2022
Jefferson Co. Deputy dies following sudden illness
Misty Clark found dead in Dora
Death investigation ongoing in Dora

Latest News

Money Tuesday 6-7-22
Money Tuesday 6-7-22
POM Summer Breeze, Yogurt and Blueberry Toast, Peach and Ricotta Toast, Fresh Mozzarella and...
POM Summer Breeze, Yogurt and Blueberry Toast, Peach and Ricotta Toast, Fresh Mozzarella and Tomato Toast
Psychology Professor on How Our Brains Cope with Loss and Grief
Psychology Professor on How Our Brains Cope with Loss and Grief
Mike Dubberly talks to golfer Billy Mayfair
Mike Behind the Mic: Billy Mayfair