Major crash on I-20/59 EB at Ensley Ave.

Major crash on I-20 near Ensley
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a major crash on I-20/59 EB before Exit 120 Ensley Avenue/20th St Ensley in Jefferson County, according to ALGO Traffic crews.

All four lanes and the shoulders were blocked.

ALGO Traffic asked drivers to use an alternate route and avoid the area.

