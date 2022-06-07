Major crash on I-20/59 EB at Ensley Ave.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a major crash on I-20/59 EB before Exit 120 Ensley Avenue/20th St Ensley in Jefferson County, according to ALGO Traffic crews.

All four lanes and the shoulders were blocked.

ALGO Traffic asked drivers to use an alternate route and avoid the area.

Major Crash on I-20/59 EB @ MP 120.8 before Exit 120 Ensley Ave/20th St Ensley in Jefferson County. Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/PFf3Swb6JZ — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) June 7, 2022

