Lunchtime conversation with Stallions’ coach, Skip Holtz

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Skip Holtz was excited from the get go to coach Birmingham’s team, but going undefeated, and immersing himself in the Magic City culture plus the food scene, has been better than he could have ever imagined.

Holtz took some time to have lunch with WBRC at one of his favorite Birmingham spots, Eugene’s Hot Chicken.

The only thing that’s not on fire in Holtz’s life right now is his wings.

“Mild or medium? Mild,” Holtz said when ordering.

Eugene’s Hot Chicken is considered the undefeated Stallions’ coach sixth food group at this point. He pops in their downtown location regularly.

“You’re the best,” Holtz said as he exchanged hats with a worker.

Life is 24/7 football right now, but during the off season you can catch Holtz catching dinner at home in Florida.

“I like riding on the boat, I like going up and down the intercoastal and finding who has the best sandwich and cold beer,” Holtz said with a laugh.

Though he was able to find a couple hours of free time this weekend after the Stallions beat the Breakers.

And like the rest of Birmingham, he saw Garth Brooks.

“I was out in my seat, and I was singing, he ropes you in to what a good entertainer he is,” Holtz said.

You can’t talk to Holtz without talking about his alma mater, Notre Dame and that’s actually where Brooks became friends with his parents, Lou and Beth.

“My mother always talks about the relationship they had, my mother who passed away two years ago always talks about what he meant to her,” Holtz said.

Like Brooks grew up with music, Holtz grew up with football.

“I was the ball boy for the New York Jets, when Joe Namath, all these guys were in the locker room,” Holtz said.

The son of the legendary coach, Lou Holtz, thought about being a businessman, but couldn’t leave the game!

“What I’ve always loved, what I’ve been passionate about, feel like I haven’t worked a day in my life, " Holtz said.

Holtz said the new USFL league has been a blessing for his family.

“I believe God has a plan, he doesn’t make mistakes,” Holtz said.

And he’s grateful for support of the city in this new chapter of his coaching career.

“It is about the journey, its about the relationships you make, the people you meet, as you go through this, it’s been an incredible stop for me,” Holtz said.

