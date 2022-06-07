Inflation is raising prices at local farmers markets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The high cost of inflation is hitting Alabama farmers in the pockets, and that could mean you’ll be paying a bit more when you visit a local farmers market.

The price of practically everything has gone up significantly since last year, so it shouldn’t be any surprise that you’ll be paying a little bit more for your produce…even at the farmers market.

But one local farmer said you can’t put a price on freshness.

“We sell a little bit of everything. We have peaches, squash, tomatoes, plums, as you can see. We’ve got cucumbers, watermelons, cantaloupes.”

Walter Postell, Jr. is a fourth-generation farmer.

He’s been coming to the Alabama Farmers Market since he was a little boy; about 30 years.

But he said this year is different because everything costs more.

“With the way gas prices have went up…you look at it…I think last summer it might have been $2.50, $2.60. Now, we’re looking at about $5 almost. So, that doubles the price. So, we need to get that in on the back end,” Postell explained.

For example, last year Postell’s customers were paying around $12 for an 8-quart basket of peaches. This year, they’re paying about $3 more.

“Everything has raised up, you know…the fertilizer and everything, so we have to raise our prices also,” Postell said.

The USDA said the conflict in Ukraine and the recent increases in interest rates by the federal reserve are driving up the cost of food.

All food prices are now expected to increase between 6.5% and 7.5%.

But Postell said his customers don’t seem to mind paying a little more.

“When you come to the farmers market, you get it fresh coming from the field. When you go to a grocery store, it has to be shipped, and it goes two or three different places, to a warehouse and everything before it gets to a store. So, you lose that initial freshness. The same people, the regular customers…they still come out and they still pay it. They don’t mind it going up. They’re rather have the freshness instead of it going through the store,” said.

Postell said his fruits and vegetables come farm to table every day.

And you can catch him at the Alabama Farmers Market seven days a week.

