Happy retirement, Ooze!: Northport K9 retiring

Northport PD K9 Ooze retires
Northport PD K9 Ooze retires
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - On the job for over eight years, a Northport K9 is retiring.

The Northport Police Department posted on Facebook that Ooze was trained in narcotics detection. Officers said he loved coming in each day at NPD and keeping the streets safe and drug free.

Ooze was also a favorite at community events.

Northport PD K9 Ooze retires
Northport PD K9 Ooze retires
Northport PD K9 Ooze retires
Northport PD K9 Ooze retires(Northport Police Department)

Ooze is being adopted by his former handler and family.

