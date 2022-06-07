The Good Stuff: Birmingham Police officer buys snacks for neighborhood kids
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham Police Officer is being recognized for doing more than patrolling and keeping her streets safe.
The Birmingham Police Department tweeted a picture of Officer Tabor with some neighborhood children after she had brought them snacks.
BPD tweeted they wanted to recognize Officer Tabor for her commitment to building a relationship with youth. It all started when Tabor started patrolling the Central Park community. She saw a few kids outside playing and wanted to provided a snack.
The children were excited and asked to take a picture with one of their favorite officers.
