The Good Stuff: Birmingham Police officer buys snacks for neighborhood kids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham Police Officer is being recognized for doing more than patrolling and keeping her streets safe.

The Birmingham Police Department tweeted a picture of Officer Tabor with some neighborhood children after she had brought them snacks.

BPD tweeted they wanted to recognize Officer Tabor for her commitment to building a relationship with youth. It all started when Tabor started patrolling the Central Park community. She saw a few kids outside playing and wanted to provided a snack.

The children were excited and asked to take a picture with one of their favorite officers.

