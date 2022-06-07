LawCall
The Good Stuff: Birmingham Police officer buys snacks for neighborhood kids

Birmingham Police Officer Tabor gives snacks
Birmingham Police Officer Tabor gives snacks(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham Police Officer is being recognized for doing more than patrolling and keeping her streets safe.

The Birmingham Police Department tweeted a picture of Officer Tabor with some neighborhood children after she had brought them snacks.

BPD tweeted they wanted to recognize Officer Tabor for her commitment to building a relationship with youth. It all started when Tabor started patrolling the Central Park community. She saw a few kids outside playing and wanted to provided a snack.

The children were excited and asked to take a picture with one of their favorite officers.

