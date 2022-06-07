LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Gas expected to spike above $5 as experts forecast higher crude oil prices

Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next...
Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next week or so.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may want to budget a little more for that summer road trip.

As prices at gas pumps climb near $5 a gallon in most of the United States, the worst may still be to come.

Oil prices are the biggest component affecting gas prices, and Goldman Sachs is now forecasting crude oil will average $140 a barrel this summer.

Oil is currently about $120 a barrel.

It would mean that gas prices would spike even higher, in order to incentivize new production and discourage consumption.

Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next week or so.

Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a 10-year high this weekend, according to federal officials (CNN, WCCO, FOX NEWS SUNDAY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in B'ham say one person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting
Birmingham PD: Two people shot - one fatally - while sitting in van
Police say 39-year-old Jerry Jewayne Jones has been charged with murder in the death of...
UPDATE: Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Homewood restaurant
Kevin Hart bringing tour to Birmingham
Kevin Hart bringing ‘Reality Check’ to Legacy Arena at BJCC
End of Watch - June 5, 2022
Jefferson Co. Deputy dies following sudden illness
Misty Clark found dead in Dora
Death investigation ongoing in Dora

Latest News

LIVE: Biden signs bills for veterans care
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
Biden to sign bills on health care for veterans
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA...
Tiger Woods says his leg not ready and he won’t play US Open
Garnell Whitfield, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the...
Son of Buffalo victim pushes Congress: ‘What are you doing?’
The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb....
US sees heightened extremist threat heading into midterms