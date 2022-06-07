First Alert for Scattered Storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are entering a very unsettled weather pattern for the rest of the week as a series of disturbances sweep into Alabama from the northwest. This pattern is called “northwest flow” where storms move around a ridge of high pressure. Systems move from the northwest to the southeast and can produce heavy rainfall, strong winds, hail, and frequent lightning. It is this kind of pattern that can provide us stormy weather during the daytime and nighttime hours. One of those disturbances is already impacting parts of Central Alabama this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing some showers and storms moving from west to east. Bulk of the rain today will likely remain along and north of I-20. Storms this morning can produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small hail, and lightning. Temperatures this morning are very warm with most of us in the lower 70s. It is a muggy start to the day. Plan for a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms today. Best chance will remain along and north of I-20. We have a low-end threat for a few strong or severe storms. Main threat will be damaging winds and large hail. Temperatures this afternoon are forecast to heat up into the upper 80s with areas south of I-20 in the lower 90s. Most of us will end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Just make sure you monitor the weather today and keep an eye on the sky. Remember that when thunder roars, you go indoors. We will hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms tonight with temperatures cooling into the lower 70s.

Another Round of Storms Wednesday: Northwest flow will likely continue tomorrow giving us another round of showers and storms. We will likely start tomorrow morning off cloudy and warm with a chance for widely scattered showers and storms. Models hint that storms could develop in parts of Tennessee and Mississippi and sweep into Central Alabama tomorrow afternoon and evening. Timing and evolution are still up for question, but it looks like our rain chances will end up a little higher tomorrow. Plan for a 60-70% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll likely end up mostly cloudy with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. Storms that develop tomorrow could become strong and severe. The Storm Prediction Center continues to hold on to a marginal risk- one out of five - for areas along and north of I-20. Just make sure you have ways to receive critical weather information over the next several days.

Slightly Drier Thursday: Models hint that Thursday could end up as the driest day of the week, but don’t be surprised if this changes. There can be a lot of uncertainties with this weather pattern. Any storms that form to our northwest could sweep through here at any point during the day. We’ll likely end up partly sunny Thursday afternoon with a 40% chance for widely scattered showers and storms. Most of the storms that develop Thursday will likely be due to the heat and humidity of the day. High temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Next Big Thing: The unsettled pattern will likely continue as we approach the weekend. Another round of storms could impact us Friday into Saturday. Rain chances up around 50%. Timing and intensity will remain in question this far out, but plan for more storms to sweep through the state. Latest guidance hints that our best chance for stormy weather Friday may not occur until the late afternoon/evening hours. I wouldn’t be surprised if the stormy weather continues into Friday night and Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Storms during this period could end up strong and severe once again. Primary threat will be damaging winds and large hail. Storms will also contain frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

Slightly Drier Next Week: The unsettled pattern could calm down as we enter next week. Storm chances remain questionable Sunday, but we will hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Monday will likely end up drier with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. The big story next week could be the heat and humidity. High temperatures could easily climb into the low to mid 90s with overnight lows in the 70s. An isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out early next week.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Alex has lost tropical characteristics and is no longer a threat in the Atlantic. The tropics remain quiet for the next five days. It isn’t unusual to see quiet conditions in June. Normally, we only see one or two named storms during the month. The hurricane season becomes active in August and September. It officially ends on November 30th.

