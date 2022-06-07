Death investigation ongoing in Dora

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sunday, June 5, the body of Misty Clark of Jasper was found near the road in the 1900 block of Sellers Rd in Dora AL. Dora Police received the call of an unresponsive person during the early morning hours.

Dora Police, Dora Fire, RPS, and Walker County Coroner’s Office arrived on scene and identified Clark. According to Dora Police she was pronounced dead on scene. Police say due to suspicious circumstances her body was sent to ADFS for autopsy.

Dora Police said in a Facebook post, ”Don’t buy into rumors and spread misinformation. We are early in the investigation, but we believe there is no direct threat to the public, and this case has nothing to do with the walking track.”

Dora Police ask anyone who saw Clark on Saturday, June 4 to contact them.

