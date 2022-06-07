DCH and West Alabama Works host online job fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama’s largest hospital system needs help. DCH Regional Medical Center is partnering with West Alabama Works in the hopes of hiring dozens of people through a weeklong hiring event.

The online only event starts on Wednesday June 8th.

The coronavirus pandemic created a lot of challenges for DCH and the healthcare industry as a whole. Now they’re looking for the right people to provide quality care to patients.

Donny Jones, the CEO for West Alabama Works, said they would like to hire 100 people through the event. DCH is hiring full-time and part-time positions including an immediate need for laboratory phlebotomist and registrar. There are several positions where there is an immediate need and a signing bonus is included like Registered Nurses.

Pay varies by position and experience, with positions earning up to $24/hr.

DCH has immediate openings for the following positions with signing bonuses:

- Registered Nurse: $18,000 Signing Bonus for specific units

- Patient Care Assistant, $1,500 Signing Bonus

- Nutritional Services, $1,500 Signing Bonus

- Environmental Services, $1,500 Signing Bonus

Jones said people can apply a couple of ways online. “A little bit of information about yourself, some of your past experiences and your interest as well. That’s very important. And then they’ll call you in. And when it’s time for that interview make sure you look people in the eye, that you communicate well and that you’re honest with individuals.”

The virtual hiring event can be accessed via DCH’s Facebook page beginning June 8, 2022 or by visiting westalabamajobs.com/DCH. After completing a Career Connect profile, applicants will receive further instructions from West AlabamaWorks! staff. If participants do not register with the direct link above, the event code is: DCH.

If applicants have any questions, they are encouraged to call 205-735-9675.

