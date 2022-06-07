LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Dave Chappelle donates show’s proceeds to mass shooting victims in Buffalo

Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Dave Chappelle performed stand-up comedy there on Sunday.
Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Dave Chappelle performed stand-up comedy there on Sunday.(Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Comedian Dave Chappelle is donating all proceeds from his latest show to mass shooting victims in Buffalo, New York.

Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Chappelle performed stand-up there on Sunday.

The money from that show is going to the family members of the victims of the Tops Supermarket shooting, where 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire May 14.

Three people were injured in the shooting.

The suspect in the shooting is facing 25 charges. If convicted, he could spend life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in B'ham say one person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting
Birmingham PD: Two people shot - one fatally - while sitting in van
Police say 39-year-old Jerry Jewayne Jones has been charged with murder in the death of...
UPDATE: Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Homewood restaurant
Kevin Hart bringing tour to Birmingham
Kevin Hart bringing ‘Reality Check’ to Legacy Arena at BJCC
End of Watch - June 5, 2022
Jefferson Co. Deputy dies following sudden illness
Misty Clark found dead in Dora
Death investigation ongoing in Dora

Latest News

A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
‘Told my kids to act like they’re asleep’: Uvalde teacher who survived shooting speaks
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the...
Democratic Senate candidate vying against Oz to stay off campaign trail for now
Arnulfo Reyes, a Robb Elementary School teacher who survived the mass shooting, said he felt...
'Told my kids to act like they're asleep': Uvalde teacher who survived shooting speaks
FILE - Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate...
Figure skating minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics