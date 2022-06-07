Chilton Co. organization continues weekly free food giveaway

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A weekly food giveaway continues tonight in Chilton County. A group called “The Gathering” is handing out free food to those in the community who need it.

Chilton County food bank (Jeff Herron)

Chilton County food bank (Jeff Herron)

Chilton County food bank (Jeff Herron)

There are items like cereal, lunchmeats, milk, baked goods and more. Organizers say there’s no limit on how much you can have; just satisfy your need, not your greed. The group does this every Tuesday evening and feeds a little over 200 people every week. Once a month, the group hosts a church service where they also provide free food.

”We have churches that go all over the world and this group says Chilton County is our mission,” food bank organizer Jeff Herron says, “We don’t just want to feed them physical food, we also want to give them spiritual food, which is the most important”.

Tonight’s event starts at 5:30 at the Sixth Street Warehouse in Clanton.

If you want to help, there are several options. You can donate food at Sixth Street Warehouse at 202 6th Street S. in Clanton. If you want to donate money, send it to “The Gathering” at 904 County Road 547 Verbena, AL 36091.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.