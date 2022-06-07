Birmingham Police investigate homicide on Avenue J

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 1600 block of Avenue J. The event happened on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Birmingham Police received a Shot Spotter report of 26 rounds fired just before 6:00 p.m. According to Birmingham Police, they found a car stopped in the road with multiple gunshots to the vehicle. They say they then found a man in the driver’s seat suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Officers also believe a second person was in the car, but he fled on foot to Avenue I. The passenger sustained a gunshot wound to the wrist, but his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening according to BPD. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries. He is also unidentified at this time.

BPD believes this was a targeted attack. They say a second vehicle drove up beside the victims and began shooting.

BPD has requested that anyone with information regarding this attack call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

We will continue to provides updates as they are revealed.

A homicide investigation is underway in the 1600 block of Avenue J.



The Public Information Officer will provide details on scene. pic.twitter.com/rQ92IuqHTz — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) June 7, 2022

