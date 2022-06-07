LawCall
Auburn University unveils 82 million-year-old dinosaur egg to public

Auburn University main sign
Auburn University main sign(Source: Auburn University)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Museum of Natural History is thrilled to unveil an 82 million-year-old dinosaur egg.

It was discovered near Selma, Alabama in the 1970s.

The dinosaur egg, which includes an intact embryo, is the most complete dinosaur specimen in the eastern United States.

According to Auburn University, visitors can learn about the area where it was found and characteristics of the egg, and people also can view images from the CT scan and see the actual bones inside the egg.

“Over time, the egg has become lithified or transformed into stone,” said Jonathan Armbruster, director of AUMNH. “It had a complete shell, and no one actually knew what was inside.”

Auburn University also says that the egg traveled to Grenoble, France, to undergo more detailed X-rays at the European Synchrotron, where the digital images could be extracted to identify the bones and confirm this specimen as an actual dinosaur egg.

