Auburn releases statement following professor’s arrest on child porn charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning new information about an Auburn man recently arrested on child pornography allegations.

42-year-old Amarjit Mishra is listed as an assistant professor at Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine on the school’s website.

He is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. This comes after authorities developed him as a suspect from a multi-agency investigation earlier this year.

Auburn University officials released the following statement:

“We are aware of the allegations against and arrest of Amarjit Mishra. He has been placed on administrative leave and is not on campus. Mishra will remain on leave while the University evaluates this matter.”

Mishra was booked into the Lee County Jail last week. Court records show he has requested a preliminary hearing for the above-mentioned charges.

