Ala. Farm Center Project in Chilton Co. not happening ‘for the time being’

CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Commissioner Jimmie Hardee confirmed the Alabama Farm Center Project is not happening for the time being.

Hardee said the project could happen with a different partner in the future, and leaders are looking at all possibilities for that land right now.

According to the Chilton County Chamber website, “The Alabama Farm Center will include a 104,000-square-foot multi-purpose facility....”

The plan for the Center would have included an estimated $100 million investment with a possibility of 400 jobs, according to the Chilton County Chamber.

Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell released this statement:

When it became apparent in December we would not reach target construction dates due to supply chain issues and regulatory hurdles, I personally negotiated in good faith with the mayor and county commission chair on an agreement to keep this project in Clanton. We agreed to transfer about half of the property back to the city and county for other development with the understanding we would revisit their involvement in helping sustain and grow the Farm Center once the project begins producing revenue. They refused to sign a nonbinding agreement to this effect.

We remain committed to building the Farm Center and have begun evaluating other locations. The work we’ve done over the last two years has strengthened our resolve to develop a premier farm center and event complex in our state. The Federation and the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation (AFAF) have invested a tremendous amount of time and money in the Farm Center project. I wanted it to work in Chilton County. We put in a good effort to make it work, but when there isn’t cooperation among all local government officials, it’s impossible to be successful with an economic development project of this size. I am thankful for the Chilton County commissioners who did work so hard with us to try to make this happen.

