LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

5 killed, 5 hurt when van collides with truck in Arkansas

State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and...
State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and collided with a truck on U.S. 65.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERMOTT, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say five people were killed and five others injured after a large truck collided with a van belonging to school serving disabled adults in southeast Arkansas.

State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and collided with a truck on U.S. 65.

Police say the five people killed in the crash ranged in age from 19 to 73.

The drivers of both vehicles were injured, along with three other passengers in the van.

Police say the van belonged to C.B. King Memorial School, a nonprofit that provides services to people with development delays or disabilities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in B'ham say one person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting
Birmingham PD: Two people shot - one fatally - while sitting in van
Police say 39-year-old Jerry Jewayne Jones has been charged with murder in the death of...
UPDATE: Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Homewood restaurant
Kevin Hart bringing tour to Birmingham
Kevin Hart bringing ‘Reality Check’ to Legacy Arena at BJCC
End of Watch - June 5, 2022
Jefferson Co. Deputy dies following sudden illness
Storm impacts.
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms possible early Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Proud Boys documentarian to be among first Jan. 6 witnesses
FILE - Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate...
Figure skating minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics
Calls for greater work flexibility have grown since the start of the pandemic.
4-day work week trial starts in UK
Alligator hunting season in Alabama
Alligator hunt registration opens in June
Chilton County food bank
Chilton Co. organization continues weekly free food giveaway