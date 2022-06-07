LawCall
27-year-old Oxford man killed in car crash

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A single car crash has claimed the life of a 27-year-old Oxford man according to the Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency.

Deven J. Lancaster was driving a 1984 Mack dump truck along Cleburne Co. Rd 13 around 1:07 p.m. when the dump truck left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned in a creek. Lancaster jumped from his vehicle while it was in motion and was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

