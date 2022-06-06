LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Police: 3 dead, several others injured in Michigan shooting

Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.
Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.(WNEM via CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado and Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday, WNEM reported.

Officers arrived at the scene on South 11th Street in Saginaw, Michigan, around 2:30 a.m. and found three people injured. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, and one woman was taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Two other men were also taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and are being treated.

Investigators said all of the victims were involved in the same incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers...
UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in shooting in Birmingham
A Birmingham family woke up to the sounds of bullets hitting their house Friday...
North Birmingham family reeling after someone sprayed their home with bullets
Around 50,000 people expected to attend the Garth Brooks concert happening at Protective Stadium.
Record attendance at Protective Stadium sold-out concert
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement say one-month old has died after a crash in Greene...
Newborn killed in crash in Greene County
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

In this photo provided by Regal Air, musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges, of France, and sled...
Dog reunited with owner months after disappearing from checkpoint
Dogged by scandals, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a possible ouster by his...
British PM faces potential ouster
There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and...
Pain at the pump: National gas price average nearly $5 a gallon
Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old robs gas station
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Gunmen at Nigeria church shot from inside and outside; at least 50 feared dead