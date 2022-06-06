Man dies following 2-vehicle accident in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A 30-year-old man died following a two-vehicle accident in Homewood Friday night, June 3, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said 30-year-old Justin Clay Davidson, of Sterrett, was driving on Independence Drive, when his vehicle struck the rear of another vehicle stopped at a red light at the intersection of 28th Avenue South.

It happened at 9:03 p.m.

The Homewood Police Department is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.