Man dies following 2-vehicle accident in Homewood

(WAFF)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A 30-year-old man died following a two-vehicle accident in Homewood Friday night, June 3, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said 30-year-old Justin Clay Davidson, of Sterrett, was driving on Independence Drive, when his vehicle struck the rear of another vehicle stopped at a red light at the intersection of 28th Avenue South.

It happened at 9:03 p.m.


The Homewood Police Department is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.

