Kevin Hart bringing ‘Reality Check’ to Legacy Arena at BJCC

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is bringing his “Reality Check” tour to Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham.

The show is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $35 to $145.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10, 2022. Click here to order tickets from Ticketmaster.

