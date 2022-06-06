Jefferson Co. Deputy dies following sudden illness
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “Rest easy our brother, we’ll take it from here,” that was the message from Jefferson County deputies after losing one of their own Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Deputy Chad Allinder passed after a short and sudden illness, according to a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.
Remembered as a kind and loving soul, Allinder served the people of Jefferson County and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department for 18 years.
