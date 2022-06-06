JeffCo looking to hire truck drivers and other positions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Are you a trucker in need of a job? Jefferson County is hiring!

The county is having a difficult time finding quality truck drivers to haul things like asphalt. County Manager Cal Markert says they can’t offer incentives, and that is making the job search more difficult.

“I know other companies are. I was talking to the guy who runs the garbage collection, and they were having to offer incentives to hire a truck driver. We’re trying to compete with that and its tough,” Markert said.

Skilled laborers are also in demand for the county. Markert says good paying jobs with benefits are available. You can find out how to apply for them here, just search for “Jefferson County”.

The rising costs of just about everything right now are forcing Jefferson County to delay about a third of its projects including some major road improvements.

The county is seeing a 30% to 40% increase in prices according to Markert. He’s in the process of prioritizing projects.

