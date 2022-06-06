First Alert for heat and isolated storms Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We hope you had a wonderful weekend! We were able to enjoy slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels over the weekend, but that will change as we enter the new week. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with a few clouds around. Isolated showers have developed in east Alabama early this morning, but most of us will remain dry for the morning commute. We are watching a few showers in parts of south Georgia and a cluster of showers and storms sweeping to the east-southeast in parts of Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas this morning. High pressure will keep us mostly dry today, but we will have to watch a series of disturbances dip in from the northwest over the upcoming week. These disturbances will likely give us a chance to see showers and storms for areas along and north of I-20. We will likely stay mostly dry today with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Plan for a partly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 80s with a few spots in the lower 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, temperatures will likely cool into the low to mid 80s by 7 PM with a partly sunny sky. Sunset this evening occurs at 7:55 PM. Best chance to see showers and storms late this evening will likely be across Northwest Alabama.

First Alert for Widely Scattered Storms Tomorrow: We will have to watch a disturbance to our northwest that could dip into parts of north Alabama tonight. Some of our models hint that we could see a few showers or storms in northwest Alabama tonight into Tuesday morning. Tomorrow morning will likely start out partly sunny to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 70s. We’ll introduce a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Rain will be possible in the morning with additional storms potentially developing Tuesday afternoon. It will be a hot and muggy day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Feels like temperatures could easily climb into the mid 90s.

Scattered Storms Wednesday: We will likely continue to see a series of disturbances move into the Southeast as a ridge of high pressure begins to weaken for the second half of this week. Determining storm chances can be tough in this weather setup. I will note that storm chances will be possible at any time of the day - including the overnight hours. Rain chances have been increased to 40% for Wednesday afternoon with highs approaching 90°F. Thursday will end up hot with a 30% chance for widely scattered storms. With high humidity levels, it will likely feel several degrees warmer. Plan for heat index values to climb into the upper 90s each day. With plenty of heat and humidity, storms will be possible. Any storm that develops this week has the chance to produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. A strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out in this pattern.

Next Big Thing: Models are hinting that a weak cold front could surge to the south by the end of the week increasing our rain chances. I’ve bumped up our storm chances for Friday and Saturday to 50%. Storms that develop by the end of the week could become strong and severe. The biggest threats by the end of the week include damaging winds, large hail, and frequent lightning. We will keep an eye on this weather pattern and have specific details on timing and intensity by the middle of the week. We will likely end up with a mostly cloudy sky on both Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Our long-range models hint that we could see drier conditions by Sunday. I’ll lower our rain chance to 10% with highs in the upper 80s next Sunday. The weather pattern next week is shaping up to be mostly dry and very hot with temperatures well into the 90s.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Alex produced heavy amounts of rainfall in parts of south Florida over the weekend. Some areas recorded nearly a foot of rainfall despite it becoming a tropical depression or storm. It finally became a tropical storm yesterday and has intensified over the Atlantic. Winds are up to 65 mph this morning and is likely to produce rip currents and rounds of rainfall for parts of Bermuda today. It will continue to rapidly lose tropical characteristics and move off to the northeast and away from the east coast of the United States over the next couple of days. The rest of the tropics remain quiet for the next five days.

