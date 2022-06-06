LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Federal judge in Oklahoma says state’s lethal injection method is constitutional

A lawsuit argued that the first of the three drugs, the sedative midazolam, is not enough to...
A lawsuit argued that the first of the three drugs, the sedative midazolam, is not enough to render an inmate unable to feel pain.(Ken Piorkowski / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma says the state’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional.

Judge Stephen Friot’s ruling on Monday paves the way for the state to request execution dates for more than two dozen death row inmates who were plaintiffs in the case.

Attorneys for those inmates are expected to appeal Friot’s ruling to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.

The ruling follows a six-day federal trial earlier this year.

Attorneys for the death row inmates argued that the first of the three drugs, the sedative midazolam, is not enough to render an inmate unable to feel pain.

Attorneys for the state rejected that argument.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers...
UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in shooting in Birmingham
A Birmingham family woke up to the sounds of bullets hitting their house Friday...
North Birmingham family reeling after someone sprayed their home with bullets
Around 50,000 people expected to attend the Garth Brooks concert happening at Protective Stadium.
Record attendance at Protective Stadium sold-out concert
A "Monkey Award" was given to Shemekia Ellis' son.
Mom concerned with ‘Monkey Award’ given to her pre-K son
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement say one-month old has died after a crash in Greene...
Newborn killed in crash in Greene County

Latest News

A suspect was arrested in the killings of six people found dead in a home in Milwaukee in...
Police: Suspect in killings of 6 took selfie wearing victim's glasses
Kevin Hart bringing tour to Birmingham
Kevin Hart bringing ‘Reality Check’ to Legacy Arena at BJCC
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Nigerian forces hunt for gunmen who killed 50 at church
A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake.
Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says