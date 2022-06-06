LawCall
Children's Lighthouse collects thousands of bottles of water for Hoover schools

Children's Lighthouse held a water drive
Children's Lighthouse held a water drive(Dr. Ira Lee Sullivan)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - More than just a day of play, the Children’s Lighthouse in Hoover used their field day to help others.

The field day for students and teachers had a community-focused twist.

The school collected water bottles for donation and delivered them to Hoover elementary schools.

A total of 2,970 bottles of water was sent to Trace Crossings, Riverchase, Gwin, South Shades Crest and Green Valley Elementary Schools.

Children's Lighthouse held a water drive
Children's Lighthouse held a water drive(Dr. Ira Lee Sullivan)
Children's Lighthouse held a water drive
Children's Lighthouse held a water drive(Dr. Ira Lee Sullivan)

Dr. Ira Lee Sullivan, who owns Children’s Lighthouse in Hoover, said he wants to make sure that he’s giving back to his community in any way that he can. In addition, he said the water drive was a great way to teach the students about community outreach and the importance of philanthropy.

Children's Lighthouse held a water drive
Children's Lighthouse held a water drive(Dr. Ira Lee Sullivan)
Children's Lighthouse held a water drive
Children's Lighthouse held a water drive(Dr. Ira Lee Sullivan)

