Birmingham PD: 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of 40th Street on June 6.

Police say a person is dead at the scene and two others were wounded.

Please check back for more details as we gather additional information.

The Birmingham Police Department is responding to shooting at 1100 block of 40th St Ensley. It has been reported two people were wounded and a third person is deceased on scene.



The Public Information Officer will provide additional details at the scene. pic.twitter.com/y5hKX1Ovv3 — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) June 6, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.