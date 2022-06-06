Birmingham PD: 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of 40th Street on June 6.
Police say a person is dead at the scene and two others were wounded.
Please check back for more details as we gather additional information.
