Record attendance at Protective Stadium sold-out concert

Around 50,000 people expected to attend the Garth Brooks concert happening at Protective Stadium.
Around 50,000 people expected to attend the Garth Brooks concert happening at Protective Stadium.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tens of thousands of people flooded the Magic City on June 4 for the sold-out Garth Brooks concert.

It’s the largest event at Protective Stadium since it opened just one year ago.

“I’m just so exhilarated and looking forward to this,” said Sharon Barr.

“Ultimately, it turns into one big party for everything between the concert, the football games, and everything else that’s going on,” said Kellie Hulgan.

On top of the concert, a USFL game and Alabama Comic Con were taking place in downtown.

“We’re going to have a bunch of people out here having a great time,” said Scott Morro. “We can hear Garth. He’s done his soundcheck and we’re ready to roll.”

Hours before the stadium doors opened, thousands of fans showed up early to avoid traffic and parking headaches.

“We didn’t do the online parking,” said John Carter. “We got here right as they shut it off at the parking deck. We were the last one to get in.”

Many fans saying the sold-out concert shows that Birmingham is making a name for itself.

“I policed from ‘86 to 2006 in Birmingham and this area was kind of run down,” said Scott Morro. “They had the Salvation Army and a lot of homeless people but as you can see, Top Golf, the stadium, even around here it’s improving.”

“We’re getting to grow again,” said Kellie Hulgan. “They grew years and years ago. I’m old, and then it went down some but now it’s coming back so it’s nice to see all that in the downtown area where you can walk.”

Many residents say Birmingham is on the rise and they are excited for future concerts and events at Protective Stadium.

