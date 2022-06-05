LawCall
One killed in house fire in Birmingham

Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say one person has died after a house...
Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say one person has died after a house fire on June 5.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say one person has died after a house fire on June 5.

Authorities say this happened on Winchester Drive around 5:06 p.m. Officials say the deceased victim was a male. No other injuries have been reported.

Right now, there is no word on what caused this fire. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

