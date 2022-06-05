LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Newborn killed in crash in Greene County

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement say one-month old has died after a crash in Greene...
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement say one-month old has died after a crash in Greene County on June 5.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement say one-month old has died after a crash in Greene County on June 5.

Authorities say the infant was injured when the car they were in left the roadway, hit a guard rail and then a tree. The baby died on the scene.

Authorities say the infant was not properly restrained.

This happened around 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 11 near the 28 mile marker, about six miles south of Boligee.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Birmingham family woke up to the sounds of bullets hitting their house Friday...
North Birmingham family reeling after someone sprayed their home with bullets
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers...
UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in shooting in Birmingham
Around 50,000 people expected to attend the Garth Brooks concert happening at Protective Stadium.
Record attendance at Protective Stadium sold-out concert
Motorcycle crash kills man in Blount County
TN family doubles in 3 days, thanks to faith and Trussville woman
TN family doubles in 3 days, thanks to faith and Trussville woman

Latest News

Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers...
UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in shooting in Birmingham
Birmingham PD Public Information Officer on 600 block 2nd Avenue North homicide investigation
Birmingham PD Public Information Officer on 600 block 2nd Avenue North homicide investigation
Around 50,000 people expected to attend the Garth Brooks concert happening at Protective Stadium.
Record attendance at Protective Stadium sold-out concert
City of Birmingham wants to purchase uniform trash bins for residents.
City of Birmingham proposing $7 million for Uniform Trash Receptacle Initiative