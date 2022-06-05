LawCall
Man killed in early morning shooting in Birmingham

(Source: MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers were dispatched to the location just after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 5.

According to BPD, they received a report of a person shot. On scene, they found a man unresponsive in a vehicle which had hit a building. Officers say he had an apparent gun shot wound and was pronounced dead on scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man was driving when another car drove up beside him. Officers believe someone in the other vehicle then fired at the victim.

At this time no one is in custody and there are no suspects. BPD is asking for anyone with information about this event to contact them directly at (205) 254-1764, or call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

We will keep this story updated with all information as it is released.

