FIRST ALERT: Clear conditions bringing heat throughout the day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A few clouds have returned through the early morning hours and early morning temperatures are not quite so cool today. Winds will become more southeasterly through the day and moisture will continue increasing with afternoon highs around 90 degrees in many locations.

Rain chances will remain limited with a couple of minor disturbances rotating through the area through Tuesday with increasing rain chances Wednesday as moisture continues increasing. A front will push into the area Thursday and Friday but will likely stall across North Alabama leaving the warm humid air and rain chances in place. With the increasing humidity, Heat Index Values will likely be near or above 100-degrees Wednesday with the chance for more 100-Plus Heat Index Values again Thursday and Friday.

In The Atlantic, Alex is now a Tropical Storm moving toward the northeast near 18 mph. The track is expected to continue moving the storm east and northeast over the next several days. On the forecast track, the tropical storm is expected to move away from the northwestern Bahamas and move near or to the north of Bermuda tomorrow.

