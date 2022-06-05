LawCall
City of Birmingham proposing $7 million for Uniform Trash Receptacle Initiative

City of Birmingham wants to purchase uniform trash bins for residents.
City of Birmingham wants to purchase uniform trash bins for residents.
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are hoping to improve trash and litter conditions in the city with a new initiative.

They’re wanting to allocate city money for uniform trash cans for all residents.

Of the proposed 2023 fiscal year budget, seven million dollars is set aside to purchase the trash cans and get litter off the street.

While the City of Birmingham has an ordinance requiring people to put trash in trash cans, it doesn’t always happen.

City Council President Wardine Alexander says many times, bags are left on the side of the road. It’s a problem that causes trash to end up in the streets.

Alexander says through this initiative, each household will get a bin and they should help beautify the city.

“This will aid us in being sure our trash pickups are uniform,” said Alexander. “It also maintains the safety of our DPW workers because they’re often picking up trash that weighs too much and it can cause injury to them. So I just think the overall cleanliness of our neighborhoods -- We will see a change with that uniform receptacle.”

The City Council is looking for community input on the 2023 fiscal year budget.

On Monday, June 6 and Thursday, June 16 they are hosting budget hearings to take any questions and concerns. It’s happening at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

Read the Budget here.

