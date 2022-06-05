LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

ADPH monitoring Monkeypox, still no cases reported in Alabama

Monkeypox can lead to a rash spreading across the body.
Monkeypox can lead to a rash spreading across the body.(Source: WSMV)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether you have heard of it or not, Monkeypox is the latest disease making headlines.

“I heard that it was released in the United States and other than that there I don’t really know much about it,” said Prattville resident Nick Jones.

The illness begins with fever, headache and fatigue, and can lead to a rash spreading across the body.

Monkeypox is typically seen in African countries, but cases have been popping up across the U.S.

The CDC reports cases in multiple states, including Virginia, Georgia and Florida, but a case has not been reported in Alabama.

Especially after COVID-19 people may be concerned about Monkeypox, but Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health explained there is no need to stress.

“Something to be aware of, nothing to be frightened about,” Stubblefield said. “The particular form of this virus that’s spreading around is, so far, is called a very mild illness with little other symptoms other than rash.”

The disease spreads through close personal contact, something for summer travelers to consider before visiting other states.

“Think about clubs or places like that,” the doctor said. “It may be best just to let this die down and avoid those intimate situations.”

While Monkeypox has not been reported locally, the health department continues to monitor this virus.

ADPH said it already has a plan in place for testing, vaccinations, and treatments.

“All of those processes are being worked out quickly so that we can respond if, you know, if we do have a case in Alabama,” Stubblefield said.

Unlike when COVID-19 started spreading, Stubblefield explained a vaccine is already available.

The smallpox vaccine can be used against Monkeypox. There is also an antiviral treatment, he added.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers...
UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in shooting in Birmingham
A Birmingham family woke up to the sounds of bullets hitting their house Friday...
North Birmingham family reeling after someone sprayed their home with bullets
Around 50,000 people expected to attend the Garth Brooks concert happening at Protective Stadium.
Record attendance at Protective Stadium sold-out concert
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement say one-month old has died after a crash in Greene...
Newborn killed in crash in Greene County
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Man dies following 2-vehicle accident in Homewood
Alabamians making record high wages
Alabamians making record high wages
Person trapped inside fire killed
Person trapped inside fire killed
Jefferson County struggling to find truck drivers
Jefferson County struggling to find truck drivers
Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say one person has died after a house...
89-year-old man killed in house fire in Birmingham