West Alabama corrections officer charged with sexual abuse

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the District Attorney of the 24th Judicial Circuit announced that a Pickens County correctional officer has been charged with sexual abuse.

Authorities say an investigation found evidence of sexual conduct between 28-year-old Marquita Booker and Pickens County Jail inmate. Booker, who is a Pickens County Jail employee, was charged with 16 counts of custodial sexual abuse.

Booker is no longer employed by the Sheriff’s Office. She is being held at the Lamar County Jail, awaiting bond.

