LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

UAB recruiting cancer survivors for study to improve quality of life

UAB recruiting cancer survivors for study to improve quality of life
UAB recruiting cancer survivors for study to improve quality of life(GRAY TELEVISION)
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is looking for cancer survivors to participate in a study that could improve your quality of life.

UAB says the number of cancer survivors is growing rapidly in the United State, so the AMPLIFY study’s goal is to keep cancer survivors surviving.

It’s a diet and exercise program that can benefit cancer survivors by helping them lose weight and become more active.

Every week, participants will get a self-directed module texted to them to complete.

“Once people are diagnosed with cancer, many of the forms of treatment cause them to gain weight. And we can help with that,” said Dr. Wendy Demark-Wahnefried with UAB.  “And what we’re trying to do is to prevent another cancer from people who are cancer survivors who are at greater risk of getting a second cancer.”

UAB needs to recruit 652 cancer survivors.

You don’t have to come to UAB to participate, or even live in Alabama.

This study is all online, it’s free to participate and it’s a year-long program.

To find out how to sign up and who’s eligible, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot Friday at The Seafood King in Homewood.
Homewood Police investigating deadly shooting at The Seafood King, 2 people in custody
TN family doubles in 3 days, thanks to faith and Trussville woman
TN family doubles in 3 days, thanks to faith and Trussville woman
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Chase Espy
Indictment unsealed charging Birmingham lawyer with child exploitation offenses
Infant and adult male stabbed in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

New snakebite program at UAB
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
A sign on the grounds of the Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center “surviving” on current staff, hosting job fair to fill positions
UAB School of Public Health to help allocate rapid COVID-19 tests to Alabama schools, summer programs