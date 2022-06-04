Two injured in shooting in East Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in East Birmingham on June 4.

This happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Oakwood Street.

Police say the victims were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries. So far, no arrest has been made.

Authorities say this was reported as a drive-by shooting.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

