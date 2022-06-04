LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Stallions win USFL South Division, defeat Breakers 10-9

In a defensive battle, the Birmingham Stallions defeated the New Orleans Breakers 10-9 at...
In a defensive battle, the Birmingham Stallions defeated the New Orleans Breakers 10-9 at Legion Field on June 4.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a defensive battle, the Birmingham Stallions defeated the New Orleans Breakers 10-9 at Legion Field on June 4.

Stallions quarterback J’Mar Smith scored the first touchdown of the game when he threw a 27-yard touchdown to Adrian Hardy. The Breakers would later come back and take a 9-7 lead when running back Anthony Jones found the end zone. The Stallions would take the lead for good when Brandon Aubrey kicked a 29-yard field goal to seal the game.

It was a defensive battle between the Stallions and the Breakers, with the Stallions defense getting three interceptions on the day, while the Breakers getting one interception and two fumble recoveries as well.

Kicking woes plagued both teams, with both Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey and Breakers kicker Taylor Bertolet both missing two field goals, with Bertolet also missing an extra point.

With the win, the Stallions were named the South Division Champions, and clinched the first seed in the USFL Playoffs.

The Birmingham Stallions will battle the Houston Gamblers on June 11 at Protective Stadium at 5:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot Friday at The Seafood King in Homewood.
Homewood Police investigating deadly shooting at The Seafood King, 2 people in custody
Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy...
Teacher sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old student, conspiring to kill him
TN family doubles in 3 days, thanks to faith and Trussville woman
TN family doubles in 3 days, thanks to faith and Trussville woman
A Birmingham family woke up to the sounds of bullets hitting their house Friday...
North Birmingham family reeling after someone sprayed their home with bullets
Randy Owen's mother, Martha, has died
‘She’s now walking in very High, High Cotton’: Randy Owen’s mother dies

Latest News

Jeff Fisher's Legion Field memories
Jeff Fisher's Legion Field memories
New LED lights at Legion Field
New LED lights at Legion Field Stadium
Dominick Welch will wear number 10 for the Crimson Tide this season, to honor the ten victims...
Alabama basketball player to honor victims in Buffalo mass shooting
Alabama coach Nick Saban on Nick's Kids, football season
Coach Saban talks Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament, football